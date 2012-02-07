House bill challenges Haslam, speakers on judges

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State Rep. Glen Casada is moving ahead with a bill calling for the popular election of Supreme Court justices, a position at odds with the wishes of fellow Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and the speakers of both chambers.

Casada's bill would allow for contested judicial elections in August 2014.

Haslam, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey have called for putting a proposed constitutional amendment before the voters in November of that year seeking to cement the current system of judicial appointments by the governor followed by yes-no retention elections.

Casada's bill is scheduled for a vote in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning, and the Franklin Republican says he's confident he has the votes to move the bill to a full floor vote.

