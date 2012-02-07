Georgia AG: Chattanooga could be Atlanta's 2nd airport

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's attorney general says residents should be open to the idea of Chattanooga's airport becoming "Atlanta's second airport."

Attorney General Sam Olens says drivers in parts of Atlanta's metro area can get to Chattanooga in about the same time it takes to drive to Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport during rush-hour traffic.

Olens also says he doesn't believe metro Atlanta counties such as Cobb and Gwinnett are viable options for a second metro Atlanta airport.

The Times of Gainesville reported (http://bit.ly/wP9lw8) that Olens made the comments Monday at the Rotary Club of Gainesville.

Olens said he thinks Georgians should be open to discussion about Chattanooga's airport serving Atlanta as long as Tennessee is "open to the idea that there's a pipe that comes into Georgia with water from the Tennessee River."

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

