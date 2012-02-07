UPDATED: Train car rolls off track

(WRCB) - Fire crews and railroad workers are attempting to right a train car that has derailed.

Fire officials are calling the derailment "minor," after a single empty car rolled off the track in the Debutts Yard in Chattanooga around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. The rail car landed on a propane tank, causing a leak.

Rail crews are now using heavy equipment to get the car back on the tracks.

There are no injuries and no damage reported. The area immediately around the car was isolated, but CFD says there was no hazard to the public.