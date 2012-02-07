Lee baseball routs visiting Hiwassee, 11-0

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (Lee University) -- James Rechenbach, Mike Fasolo and Kyle Briner combined to throw one-hit baseball and freshman James Fowlkes knocked in four runs as the Lee Flames (4-0) defeated visiting Hiwassee College, 11-0.

The contest was scheduled for nine innings but Fowlkes delivered a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning that pushed three Lee runners across the plate to end the Monday afternoon affair. It was the opening game of the season for the Tigers and they used five different hurlers in the loss.

Coach Mark Brew called on lefty Rechenbach to work the first three innings. He struck out five, walked a pair and gave up the only hit of the game to the Tigers. Fasolo followed. In two innings, he fanned a pair and walked two. Briner followed and hurled the final two frames. He recorded three strikeouts and walked one.

Fowlkes finished the contest with four runs batted in. He had a single to go along with his triple. Corey Davis banged out three hits including a double. He also tallied two runs. The Flames finished the day with four doubles. Roberto Duran had a two-base knock and was credited with two RBI. Roberto Reyes smashed a two-base blow and drove home a run, while Chris Avey doubled and scored.

Blake Barber continued his outstanding work at the dish. He drilled a two-run homer. He improved his season average .538, which includes two doubles, a triple and a home run in 13 official trips to the plate. Trevor Burgess had one hit and an RBI and Taylor Comford collected an RBI when he walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

"Our pitching was solid again today," said Brew. "I really like how freshman (Kyle) Briner threw. Offensively, we continue to struggle. Currently, we have too many guys who don't have the right approach at the plate. It's early and that should improve with repetitions. Freshman (James) Fowlkes had an excellent day and looked good at the plate."

Matt Beard was the starting and losing hurler for Hiwassee. Fasolo got the win for the Flames. Chase Hoard singled for Hiwassee's only hit of the game.

Lee returns to action on Tuesday afternoon at 3 and will host Tennessee Temple in a single game scheduled for nine innings.

Information provided by Lee University Sports Information and GoLeeFlames.com.