Sergeant Wysong: 'He has grown up'

Sgt. Wysong with four-year-old son, Jeremiah.
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- It's been a tough seven months for Sergeant Daniel Wysong.
A member of his unit was killed in October, five others were injured.
Sunday night, the 4th Combat Engineer Battalion returned home from Afghanistan.
But news of the local marine's homecoming was kept secret from four-year-old
Jeremiah, who Monday night had the surprise of a lifetime when his dad showed up
at Northgate Mall.
"It's been seven months," Sgt. Wysong tells Channel 3. "I've really been
looking forward to this for a long time."
Back from his second tour of duty, Sgt. Daniel Wysong couldn't wait to surprise
his four-year-old son, Jeremiah.
"He has grown up, grown like a weed," he says. "And he's got a great
vocabulary."
The two picked up where they left off, racing through Northgate Mall.
"You're like super fast," Daniel tells his son.
"He is his father's son," Sgt. Wysong says. "He can run."
It's not only Jeremiah who has waited for this day; this Marine has 14 brothers
and sisters and two proud parents.
"It's awesome to have that load lifted off of you and to see your prayers answered,
to bring him home safely," Daniel's mother Brenda tells Channel 3. "I think he
has a scratch across his face, that's it."
Others from Wysong's unit were not so lucky. Charged with locating and
destroying improvised explosive devices, or IED's, the unit suffered great
loss.
"We lost Lance Corporal Watson," Sgt. Wysong says. "He was killed in action and
we had five that were wounded."
"That put fear in my heart," Brenda says. "Daniel's right there too and it was
hard."
But now that hardship is softened, by a family reunited that is proud of one
marine's service.
"The fact he was willing to give everything for our country and the fact he did
it at the drop of a hat," Daniel's brother, Paul says.
Sergeant Wysong says this second tour of duty was his last.
He plans to take Jeremiah to Gatlinburg to celebrate his homecoming.
Wysong has a brother who is in the service. He just returned from Japan and is
stationed in North Carolina.