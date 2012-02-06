Continuing Coverage: Myles Stout appears in court

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A young man accused of killing another man in a home in Mountain Shadows appeared in court Monday.

Twenty-year-old Myles Stout is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Myles Compton.

In March of 2011, Stout allegedly shot Compton in the chest while handling a gun.

At first, he told police Compton shot himself, but his friends said Stout loaded the gun and pulled the trigger.

Attorneys met with Judge Barry Steelman for a pre-trial meeting to discuss any last minute issues before the case goes to trial.

Stout's attorneys say they are in the process of reviewing an additional witness statement.

Prosecutors say they are still waiting on a ballistics test of the gun used in the shooting.

"Private Brown from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is going to do a function test of the weapon. And he'll be a witness in the trial to testify how the gun actually works," says Assistant District Attorney Lance Pope.

The judge set a meeting for March 5th, 2012 to take care of any last minute pre-trial matters before the trial gets underway on March 6th.

Family and friends of Stout were in court. They did not want to make any comments. Neither did Stout's attorneys.