Catoosa County takes local tree service owner to court

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -- Neighborhood nuisance or home business? That's the big question in a Catoosa County case involving one man's tree service and his unhappy neighbors.

It's a story we've been following for years. Craig Burchfield started a tree service in his yard about two years ago. Since then, it's escalated to surveillance cameras, law suits, and frequent visits from surveyors and zoning officials. Now it's finally coming to a head as a judge hears everyone's side.

Craig Burchfield's business ASAP Tree Service sits in the middle of a residential zone. Once complaints came pouring into the county about loud chainsaws and wood chipping, zoning officials said he'd have to build an eight foot fence to take business out of sight and quiet things a little. He did that.

"I continue to get calls from zoning about problems. Sometimes it's noise, sometimes it's starting work too early," Craig Burchfield said in an interview with Channel 3 December 14, 2011.

All is quiet for now. Catoosa County filed a court order to make him stop. The county manager explains home occupation businesses are allowed. Nuisances are not. It's up to a judge to sort it out.

"It's not zoned for that and that's the law," neighbor Jeffrey Hutchins said.

Neighbors like Jeffrey Hutchins spent six hours in court Friday giving their accounts of the goings on.

"The county attorney just asked us more along the lines of nuisance-- sound and smell. Things like that is really what they were more concerned about," Hutchins said.

He says while that's part of it, his complaint is more about how busy Burchfield's home stays with constant foot traffic.

"It's the fact that he's running a business out of a residential zone lot. That's really the cut and dry part of it," Hutchins said.

One neighbor posted cameras on his home to show what it's like next door. He didn't want to go on camera, but says the county decided not to use his video in court.

Both sides' attorneys have ten days to finalize their briefs. The judge can rule to stop Burchfield's business, let him continue, or come up with some sort of compromise. We'll let you know the outcome.