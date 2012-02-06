Dalton police searching for jewelry store bait & switch suspects

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying two men who ripped off an area jewelry store, getting away with $7,500.



The incident happened on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 pm. Two men entered Casa Blanca's Jewelry at 1100 East Walnut Avenue and told an employee that they wanted to sell a bag of gold jewelry.

After negotiating a price of $7,500 for the bags and testing the authenticity of the gold, the employee gave the men their money. When her back was turned, one of the suspects pulled out another bag and switched the bags.

The suspects then left with both the cash and the original bag of gold jewelry. The store employees then discovered that the bag was a different weight, and while it was filled with similar items, they were fake.



The two suspects were described as Hispanic males with slightly heavyset stocky builds. Both wore jeans, with one man wearing a dark blue polo shirt with white stripes and the other wearing a lighter blue or white shirt. One suspect had a pony tail and facial hair.

One of the men presented a Nevada driver's license during the transaction with the name Luis Solis, but this license came back as not registered when investigators ran a check.



Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the two suspects is asked to please contact Detective Ricky Long with the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085, extension 168.