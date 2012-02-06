Cremins clarifies leave as "physical exhaustion"

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Bobby Cremins says he was physically exhausted and that his doctor told him if he didn't stepped away from the basketball team he could seriously damage his long-term health.

The 64-year-old coach said Monday he wanted to clear up any misconceptions about his health, visit with players and return the focus to basketball. Cremins took an indefinite medical leave of absence on Jan. 27.

Cremins says he felt uneasy for a month before visiting his doctor. The prognosis was that Cremins was worn out and his doctor suggested he immediately take a break.

Cremins says, "I had nothing. I had no gas," but it was nothing life-threatening.

Ever since the announcement, the popular, white-haired coach has gotten calls, texts and emails from worried friends and colleagues about his condition.

