Pair arrested in Dade County on theft charges

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Two people are in custody today after a series of thefts from vehicles in the Piney area of Dade County led investigators to Bruce Chavez, 35, and Jennifer Goins, 38.

According to Sheriff Patrick Cannon, deputies had taken several reports near the end of January from citizens living in the Piney area in reference to their vehicles being broken into and personal property taken.

Detectives were able to locate several of the stolen items, including GPS navigation systems, check books, personal identifications, a lap top computer and other items matching the description of the property taken.



Their investigation led them to arrest Chavez on several counts of theft of property and multiple counts of entering auto, while Goins was charged with receiving stolen property.

Dade County officials said Chavez has an extensive criminal record with related charges.

Detectives continue to investigate and expect to have more charges as evidence develops.

Chavez was also charged by Trenton officials in reference to a entering auto and theft case in the city.

