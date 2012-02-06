Alabama suspends Tony Mitchell indefinitely

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Anthony Grant has suspended forward Tony Mitchell indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

Grant said Monday the suspension came about because of an accumulation of things and not one incident. He didn't elaborate but says the decision was made after Saturday night's double-overtime win over Mississippi.

It was the first game this season that Mitchell hasn't started. He scored 14 points in 31 minutes off the bench.

Mitchell is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.1 points and 7.0 rebounds. He had been just 15-of-50 shooting over the five games leading up to Ole Miss and totaled 25 points during the Crimson Tide's four-game losing streak.

Grant started freshmen Nick Jacobs, Trevor Lacey and Levi Randolph alongside JaMychal Green in the last game.

