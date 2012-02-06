Braves unveil another alternate home uniform

Outfielder Jason Heyward wears a new alternate home uniform debuted by the Braves on Monday.

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have unveiled a new alternate home uniform that is based on the attire worn when the team moved from Milwaukee in 1966.

The Braves held a ceremony Monday for Chipper Jones, Brian McCann and Dan Uggla to model the new look. Hank Aaron was also on hand.

The cream-colored uniforms feature the customary Braves script across the front, but without the tomahawk that is used on the regular home white jerseys. There is a patch on the arms with two criss-crossing tomahawks and the year "1876" - when the franchise was founded in Boston.

The new uniforms will be worn during weekend games at Turner Field. The alternate red jersey that had been worn on Sundays since 2005 will now be used for Friday night games.

