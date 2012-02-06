Country singer Randy Travis arrested in Texas - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Country singer Randy Travis arrested in Texas

DALLAS -

(NBC) – Country superstar Randy Travis was arrested Monday in Texas on suspicion of public intoxication charges.

According to the NBC affiliate in Dallas, Travis was spotted outside of a church in Sanger, Texas with an open bottle of wine. Officers responding say Travis smelled of alcohol.

Travis was booked in the county jail and released a few hours later.

