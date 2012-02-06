Fire Station 3 opens in Lookout Valley

LOOKOUT VALLEY, TN (WRCB) -- Construction of the Chattanooga Fire Department's newest fire station has been completed and firefighters will now be responding to emergencies in Lookout Valley and beyond.

At a brief grand opening ceremony Monday morning, Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield and Fire Chief Randy Parker symbolically dedicated the fire station by having Quint 3 drive through fire scene tape that is normally used on real fire scenes.



"I'm very pleased that we were able to provide such a nice fire station for these firefighters," said the mayor. "This facility is environmentally friendly and very energy-efficient, which is in keeping with our overall philosophy of being a green city."

The mayor said the city is seeking LEED certification for the fire station. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) was developed by the U.S. Building Council to establish standards for environmentally sustainable construction.



Chief Parker said that Station 3, located at 4003 Cummings Highway, will be staffed with 15 firefighters working on three shifts. It will also house Quint 3. A quint is a modern fire apparatus that provides a pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.



Station 20, also located in Lookout Valley at 3003 Cummings Highway, will remain open and will house Squad 20. A squad truck is equipped not only for fire suppression, but also with specialized tools for vehicle extrication and other rescue situations.

Station 3 Fact Sheet



General Information:

• Construction began on June 30, 2011.

• Principal construction on the new station was completed on January 30, 2012.

• Station 3 cost approximately $1.5 million to build.

• Design: River Street Architecture, LLC

• General Contractor: Construction Consultants, Inc.

• Staffed with 15 firefighters, with 5 working each of the three shifts.

• Will house Quint 3. A Quint is a fire apparatus that serves the dual purpose of a traditional engine and ladder truck. The name quint is derived from the Latin prefix "quinque" meaning five, and refers to the five functions that a quint provides: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.

• Station 3's primary response district will be the Lookout Valley area (see attached map).

• This is the 19th fire station operated by the Chattanooga Fire Department.



Features of the new station:

• One-story, two-bay fire station.

• 6,725 square feet, includes accommodations for two fire companies, training room and offices.

• A "green" building in design and energy efficiency. Seeking LEED certification. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) was developed by the U.S. Building Council to establish standards for environmentally sustainable construction.

• Heat reflective paving and roofing.

• The building and surrounding site has a storm-water runoff system that features a water retention area with native vegetation.

• High-efficiency heating/cooling system.

• Building orientation and windows maximize natural light on the interior.

• High thermal efficiency insulation and windows.

• Durable, low-maintenance materials used throughout that are low-to-zero VOC off-gassing.

• High-efficiency plumbing and light fixtures with occupancy and daylight sensors. Low maintenance floors.