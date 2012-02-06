Rockslide cleanup on I-40 West partially complete

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WRCB) -– Just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reopened one lane of traffic near Mile Marker 451 on Interstate 40 West in Cocke County, following the cleanup of a rockslide that occurred on January 31.



Contract crews began clean-up operations last Thursday and were successful in removing an approximate 1500 ton boulder that was in danger of falling onto the interstate.



This was the first phase of repairs at that location. The second phase, which will likely begin in late March, will be more extensive, involving further stabilization of the remaining slope. TDOT will keep one lane of traffic open until the second phase begins, and will make all efforts to maintain one lane of traffic as further repairs are completed.



A rockslide at Mile Marker 7 in North Carolina, less than 10 miles from the rockslide in Tennessee, was cleared on Saturday afternoon by the N.C. Department of Transportation. Traffic is now moving in its normal pattern on I-40 West through North Carolina.