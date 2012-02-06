State's annual Earthquake Awareness Week under way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - This is Tennessee's annual Earthquake Awareness Week, which will include the second annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill Tuesday.

The drill at 10:15 a.m. CST will be on the 200th anniversary of the largest of the great New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 and 1812, which created Reelfoot Lake.

Some 250,000 Tennesseans participated in the first drill last April 28. During the exercise, residents should drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy desk or table and hold on for 60 seconds.

The states of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Missouri are also participating in Tuesday's drill.

