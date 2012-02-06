Cloudy, warm start to the week

(WRCB) - We will have plenty of clouds to start your Monday, but no rain. Actually, we will be fairly comfortable today with highs in the mid-50s, and clearing skies this afternoon.

Tuesday will be picture perfect with a low of 35, sunshine through the day, and the high reaching a "balmy" 60 degrees.

We will have some cooler air moving in behind a front toward the end of the week, bringing highs in the upper-40s/low-50s and lows in the 20s by Friday.

