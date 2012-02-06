Another new home owner thanks to Habitat for Humanity - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Another new home owner thanks to Habitat for Humanity

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga woman has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Tiffany Kyles and her son say they've been living in a rental home but for the first time, they're living the American dream.

Tiffany is a home owner!

The home in East Chattanooga was dedicated Saturday and she was handed the keys.

Tiffany says she thanks all of the volunteers for helping her begin her new life.

She began the process two years ago and put in hours of work on the house she now calls her own.

