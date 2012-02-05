Super Bowl Sunday brings out more patrols

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- As Super Bowl parties wrap up, local cops are on the lookout for drunk drivers. Super Bowl Sunday is up there with New Year's and Saint Patrick's Day for DUI arrests and accidents.

Law enforcement is working overtime beefing up patrols and setting up sobriety checkpoints for the next few hours. TDOT is also lending a hand when it comes to warning drivers.

With the click of one button at the TDOT Command Center, a message is sent out to anyone driving on the interstate. It reads "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk."

It's the first year for the state-wide campaign in an effort to improve from last year's Super Bowl Sunday numbers that show 45 DUI arrests and two deadly crashes involving alcohol.

"We just want to tell them to have a good time, enjoy themselves, please remember do not get behind the wheel when you've been drinking," Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond said.

After more than 20 years with the department, Sheriff Hammond says nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing how drunk driving can end up.

"The tragedy is when you have innocence killed. When someone is drinking, hits someone else and in some cases wipes out a whole family," Sheriff Hammond said.

He says between the checkpoints, bar checks and extra patrols, if you do drink and drive, you'll most likely get caught.

"Make arrangements for someone to take you home. We want to make sure you're around tomorrow to talk about the results of the Super Bowl," Sheriff Hammond said.

The DUI blitz continues until 2 a.m.