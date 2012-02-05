Search on for escaped Silverdale inmate

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB)- The search is on for an escaped inmate in Hamilton County. Early Sunday morning an inmate on work-release from Silverdale Correctional Facility got away from his work site.

They are looking for 29-year-old Darrious Brown.

We talked with administration at Silverdale. They tell us they are working hard to track Brown down. In the meantime, they want you to be on the lookout.

Darrious Brown was on work-release duty at Standifer Place Assisted Living off Walker Road Sunday morning when he made a run for it.

Brandi Kennedy, with Silverdale Correctional Facility, says they immediately jumped into action.

"We immediately notified local law enforcement, called in our special operations response team to assist in the search efforts," says Kennedy.

She says two guards were watching Brown and nine other inmates while they did laundry at Standifer. Somehow Brown managed to get out of his orange jump suit into plain clothes and that is when he made his escape.

"We were able to get video surveillance of him leaving the work area," says Kennedy.

The grainy video shows Brown wearing a white t-shirt, a white head rag and what looked like khaki pants.

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are helping in the search for Brown.

Brown was serving nearly a year sentence at Silverdale for two theft charges, four counts of contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear.

Being from the Chattanooga area, investigators believe Brown could be staying with friends or family.

"We're checking on local areas where we believe that he frequents and things like that to try and apprehend him as quickly as possible to return him back to the facility," says Kennedy.

In the meantime, those nearby say they are confident he will be caught.

"I encourage him to turn himself in because, you know he's going to get caught sooner or later. Encourage him not try and hurt nobody," says Ray Spoon, nearby.

If you see Brown call police.

"Don't try to engage with the individual, just contact local law enforcement so that we can do everything we can to apprehend the individual," says Kennedy.

Brown only had 5 months left on his sentence so it is not clear why he was so determined to escape.

He is described as being 6 foot 1 and weighs 160 pounds.

He is not an immediate threat to the public but again if you spot him, call police.