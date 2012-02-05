Nuclear plants told to reassess earthquake risks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nuclear plants told to reassess earthquake risks

By Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in Soddy-Daisy. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press. Sequoyah Nuclear Plant in Soddy-Daisy. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) -- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission last week told TVA and other nuclear plant operators to reassess the earthquake risks at each of their reactors.

Initial reviews by NRC and the nuclear industry indicate there are increased risks at some plants, including Sequoyah near Soddy-Daisy and 17 miles north of Chattanooga.

The news comes during the same week NRC told the Tennessee Valley Authority that the sand baskets on three dams above Sequoyah could fail during a massive flood, putting the nuclear plant and its diesel generators at risk.

The baskets were placed along the top and side edges of Cherokee, Fort Loudon, Tellico and Watts Bar dams in 2008 when TVA discovered problems with flood calculations. The data TVA used for its calculations was decades old and outdated, agency officials said.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

