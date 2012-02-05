HOPE scholarship cuts affecting Georgia college enrollment

Lorena Quintero, 19, foreground, and Macy Mullins, 20, take notes during a lab experiment Thursday afternoon in a biology class at Dalton State College. Photo by Jake Daniels/Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) -- The first signs that HOPE scholarship changes made last year are hurting some Georgia students and colleges are starting to crop up just as Tennessee considers imposing even tougher academic requirements of its own.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College's enrollment is down about 10 percent -- from 6,407 to 5,777 -- and school officials said the lottery-funded program is largely to blame.

"Students are more leery of taking that first step of going into postsecondary education, whether to seek retraining or an associate's degree, because they know the extra expense is there," said Steve Bradshaw, associate vice president of student affairs.

In the winter quarter of 2011, 95 percent of Georgia Northwestern students received HOPE funding. That number fell to 81 percent for the current spring semester.

