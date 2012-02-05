Tennessee and Georgia resist health care reform - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee and Georgia resist health care reform

(Times Free Press) -- With less than a year before state legislation must be in place to implement a critical part of national health care reform, Tennessee and Georgia, along with 18 other states, have not made substantial progress toward meeting federal deadlines, according to reports from several nonpartisan organizations.

In states with conservative leadership, such as Georgia and Tennessee, the deadlines have put state leaders in a Catch-22.

They hope the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act this spring or summer or that the election of a Republican president would pave the way for the repeal or defunding of the law, so they do not want to implement health care exchanges.

"Our goal here remains the same: securing a victory in court," Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal's spokeswoman said Thursday in an emailed statement. Georgia has challenged the law in court.

