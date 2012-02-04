Mitt Romney wins Nevada Caucuses

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Mitt Romney has been declared the winner of the Nevada Republican Caucuses.
It's the second straight win for the former Massachusetts governor.
He cruised easily to victory in Florida.
Romney held a double-digit lead over the nearest opponent in Nevada, where Mormons accounted for about a quarter of all caucus-goers.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Texas Representative Ron Paul vied for a distant second.
Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum trailed the others in the race.
