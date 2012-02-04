More than 400 show up for Whirlpool job fair in Cleveland

Working Together For You

CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -- More than 400 people turned out Saturday morning for a job fair aiming to fill 60 jobs at Whirlpool in Cleveland, Tenn.

The oven maker will start production later this year at a $120 million plant that will replace its existing facility here.

Dicky Walters, Whirlpool's plant leader, said the job fair is the first phase of eventually adding 130 new employees to its 1,500-person work force.

"We want to begin hiring in around a couple of weeks," he said.

