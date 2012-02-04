More than 400 show up for Whirlpool job fair in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

More than 400 show up for Whirlpool job fair in Cleveland

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press

CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -- More than 400 people turned out Saturday morning for a job fair aiming to fill 60 jobs at Whirlpool in Cleveland, Tenn.

The oven maker will start production later this year at a $120 million plant that will replace its existing facility here.

Dicky Walters, Whirlpool's plant leader, said the job fair is the first phase of eventually adding 130 new employees to its 1,500-person work force.

"We want to begin hiring in around a couple of weeks," he said.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.