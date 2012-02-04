Citywide law enforcement saturation nets multiple arrests

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Close to a hundred people ended up behind bars after a two day citywide saturation enforcement organized by the Chattanooga Police Department.



Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig explains that the saturation, which took place on Thursday and Friday, was in response to the "numerous robberies from persons and businesses that have occurred over the past few weeks."



The focus was to reduce any robberies, and during the saturation, one of the main persons identified as being involved in several of these robberies was captured.



All told, 21 people were arrested on felony and 49 were arrested on misdemeanor charges. Ten people were arrested on gang-related charges, and 29 other arrest warrants were served. Eight people were taken into custody on federal indictments, of which three were validated gang members.



In addition, 34 gang contacts were conducted, 113 moving citations were issued, and 116 traffic stops were made.



Assisting Chattanooga Police were officers, deputies and agents from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, ATF, FBI, ICE, U.S. Marshals Service, Chattanooga Housing Authority Police, and Hamilton County 911.