SWAT standoff in Harrison ends peacefully

HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -- A tense Saturday afternoon ended peacefully as Hamilton County SWAT negotiators were able to talk a man out of his Harrison home and take him into custody without incident.



Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janice Atkinson said William Scott Merritt, 49, had refused to come out of a house at 6229 Bayshore Drive after family members said he had threatened them with guns.



Atkinson says Merritt was eventually talked out of the house onto the back porch, where he was taken in custody.



Family members said that he has a history of mental problems and had stockpiled several weapons. According to them, he had threatened to kill them Friday night.



Law enforcement units staged out of the nearby Harrison Elementary school, which initially alarmed several neighbors. Witnesses at the scene said they saw nearly 20 officers, many in riot gear, moving through the parking lot of the school.

Merritt has been transported to the Hamilton County Jail for booking.