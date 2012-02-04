Fight on Woodland View Circle leads to homicide

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A 37-year-old man is dead after what police officials referred to as a "physical altercation" escalate between him and a 43-year-old man.



Police were called out to 5225 Woodland View Circle just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning on a disturbance call when they found Anthony Scott deceased.



Homicide detectives believe the death was the result of a fight between Scott and Raphael Colvin.



Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said no further details were available, pending results of the complete investigation,



Colvin was arrested and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a charge of criminal homicide.





