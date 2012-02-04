Local bank fraud conviction tossed

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- A Hamilton County man who spent about two years in prison in connection with the Benton Banking fraud case could be released in a few weeks after his conviction was overturned, his attorney said Friday.

Timothy Parkes could walk out of a prison in Mississippi after an appeals court said the evidence in the case was insufficient to prove his guilt.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling reversed Parke's convictions, vacated his sentence and said the district court should enter an acquittal judgment.

"The 6th Circuit came to the same conclusion we came to -- there was no evidence," Parkes' attorney, Miami lawyer David M. Garvin, said.

