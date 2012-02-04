Mild winter pushes Tennessee Valley Authority into the red - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Mild winter pushes Tennessee Valley Authority into the red

Posted: Updated:
By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo by Jenna Walker/Times Free Press. Photo by Jenna Walker/Times Free Press.

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- Consumers are paying less to heat their homes this winter, but the mild winter is putting the heat on the nation's biggest government utility.

The Tennessee Valley Authority on Friday reported a $173 million loss for the final three months of 2011 and cut its sales forecast for the year by 2 percent because of warmer-than-usual temperatures this winter.

The coldest temperature reached in December 2011 was 26 degrees — the highest such temperature for any December in the Tennessee Valley in 50 years.

The typical residential customer used 14.8 percent less electricity at the end of 2011 than the previous year, helping cut TVA power sales in the fourth quarter by $260 million compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.