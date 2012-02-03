Mat Mocs ready for huge SoCon showdown

CHATTANOOGA (UTC) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team puts it 39-match Southern Conference winning streak on the line this weekend against visiting Appalachian State.

The Mocs host the Mountaineers on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2:00 p.m. ET in Maclellan Gym.

At 4-0, Chattanooga has a half-game lead on ASU (3-0) in the SoCon standings. The Mocs are 11-3 overall and have won eight-straight matches, their longest winning streak since the 2007 season.

Sunday will also be Senior Day for UTC's five seniors. This will be the final home dual match for Demetrius Johnson (Memphis, Tenn.), Kelly Felix (Franklin, Tenn.), Manny Ramirez (Fayetteville, N.C.), Dan Waddell (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Brandon Wright.

The Mountaineers bring a 9-3 overall mark under third-year head coach JohnMark Bentley and are serious contenders to end Chattanooga's seven-year run as SoCon regular season champions. Appalachian State was picked second in the preseason SoCon Coaches Poll, one point behind the Mocs. ASU finished eighth at the 2012 Southern Scuffle with 63.5 team points, one spot behind UTC (79.5).

The Mountaineers are literally bringing a bus-load of fans with them this weekend. The team organized a fan bus for the trip from Boone, N.C., that sold out earlier in the week.

UTC has not lost a league contest since falling to The Citadel on Feb. 14, 2004, in Charleston, S.C. Chattanooga has also not lost a home SoCon match since VMI on Feb. 2, 2003, a string of 21-straight wins.

The Mocs are 25-12-1 all-time against Appalachian State, including a current nine-match undefeated streak. The last time UTC lost to the Mountaineers was a 36-6 defeat in Boone on Jan. 19, 2003. The Mocs have won six in a row at home in the series with the last loss a 22-13 setback on Jan. 24, 1998.

CHATTANOOGA PROBABLE LINEUP:

125: Manny Ramirez (Sr. - 1-0)

133: No. 14 Nick Soto (Fr. - 20-4)

141: Shawn Greevy (So. - 13-8)

149: Kelly Felix (Sr. - 12-8)/Dean Pavlou (Jr. - 12-7)

157: Dan Waddell (Sr. - 17-7)

165: Brandon Wright (Sr. - 16-7)

174: Levi Clemons (So. - 16-11)

184: Robert Prigmore (Jr. - 18-8)

197: Niko Brown (Jr. - 16-6)/Cory Canada (Fr. - 0-1)

285: Kevin Malone (Fr. - 21-10)

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.