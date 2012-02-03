Company recalls egg salad sandwiches

CINCINNATI (AP) - A company is recalling egg salad sandwiches in five states with the brand names Quick Café and Take Away Café because of possible listeria contamination.

Greencore, USA - Cincinnati said Friday that it is recalling about 550 pounds of sandwiches containing eggs manufactured by Michael Foods Inc. Michael Foods has recalled cooked eggs distributed in 34 states because of possible listeria contamination that can sicken people with weak immune systems.

Greencore says it has received no reports of illnesses associated with the sandwiches distributed to retail stores in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The recalled products are 7.66-ounce Take Away Café egg salad sandwiches with a Jan. 25 through Feb.7 sell-by date and 5.68-ounce Quick Café egg salad wedge with a Jan. 22 through Feb. 4 enjoy-by date.

