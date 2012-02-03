DL coach Lindsey latest assistant to leave Mocs

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Two days ago University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Russ Huesman had one spot to fill on his coaching staff.

Now he has three.

Our media partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press are reporting defensive line/special teams coach Jimmy Lindsey is leaving UTC for a similar position at Southern Conference foe Furman. His departure comes one day after offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Geep Wade accepted a job at Marshall.

"This happens every day in this business," Huesman said Thursday night after Wade's decision. "We've got some good coaches here, so they're going to have offers and opportunities."

Lindsey, like Wade, played at UTC and was in his second stint as a Mocs' assistant. He previously served as Chattanooga's linebackers coach in 2002 before making stops at Gardner-Webb and Miami (Ohio).

After keeping the same staff in tact for two straight years, Huesman now has three openings to fill. Running backs coach Jamaal Fobbs left for a spot on Turner Gill's staff at Liberty in early January.

Huesman said Thursday night he would move quickly to fill Wade's offensive line position. He told the Times Free Press that defensive ends coach Marcus West will now take over the entire defensive line, and the program will look to add another assistant to help with linebackers or defensive backs.