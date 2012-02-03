Richt dismisses 3 Georgia football players

ATHENS, Ga. (UGA/WRCB) -- Three University of Georgia freshman football players were dismissed from the team Friday for violation of team rules,

Sanford Seay of Leesburg, Nick Marshall of Rochelle, and Chris Sanders of Tucker were dismissed Friday morning after meeting with head coach Mark Richt.

Richt announced the moves through a school release, but did not specify what led to the dismissals.

"It's a privilege to play college football and to be a part of this team and University," Richt said in a statement. "Along with that privilege comes certain responsibilities. Mistakes were made and part of our job is helping them learn from mistakes.

"Going forward, we are committed to assisting them find opportunities where they can continue their education."

The trio was a part of Georgia's "Dream Team" recruiting class in 2011, though they played little role in UGA's 10-4 season this past fall.

Seay was redshirted, while Marshall played mostly special teams. Sanders played in the first three games before being sidelined with an injury the remainder of the season.