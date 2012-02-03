Scottie Mayfield confirms plans to run for Congress

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Channel 3 has confirmed Scottie Mayfield will run for Congress.

Mayfield, best known in East Tennessee for his dairy empire, says he has decided to run against Representative Chuck Fleischmann.

Mayfield serves as president of Mayfield Dairy, based in Athens.

He has no previous experience in politics.

Mayfield says a less demanding role at the dairy, a rich background in business, and a newly drawn district map seems like the perfect recipe for a congressional run.

"I think this is a way I can serve, and I'm excited about doing that," Mayfield told Channel 3 in an interview Friday night. "I've enjoyed living in this country a long time and it's been a great place. I want to give something back and I think this will be the way to do it."

Mayfield will run as a Republican, facing first-term incumbent Chuck Fleischmann along with Weston Wamp, son of former Representative Zach Wamp. Ron Bhalla and Jean Howard-Hill have also declared their candidacy.

"One of the greatest things about our country is anybody can run for Congress," said Rep. Fleischmann, outside Friday night's Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by the Hamilton County Republican Party.

"I'm not going to worry about the politics. I'm going to continue to work hard. I've got a 100 percent voting record," he added.

"The more the merrier," said candidate Weston Wamp, "This is going to be, I hope, a civil race. I look forward to the part of this campaign when we have debates, we talk about issues and the people of the 3rd district get to make a choice."

The deadline to qualify is April 5; the primary election date is set for August 2.

So far, two democrats, Bill Taylor and Mary Headrick, have announced their intentions to run in the 3rd district.