Victim in critical condition after Rawlings Street stabbing

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A 59 year old man is in critical condition at Erlanger Medical Center after being stabbed multiple times Thursday night, and a 50 year old is in custody facing attempted murder charges.



Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Chattanooga police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue. When they arrived, they found John Chapple, 59, in the 2200 block of Rawlings Street suffering from multiple cut and stab wounds.



Chapple was transported to Erlanger Medical Center where he was immediately taken into emergency surgery.



A quick investigation by officers on the scene led them to Alfred Peck, 50, who was taken into custody and is now facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.



Detectives are still investigating, trying to determine a motive for the attack.