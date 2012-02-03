Two TN men arrested on vote buying charges

(WRCB) – Two Monroe County men were arrested by state agents Thursday on charges of bribing voters in Tellico Plains.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chuck Hunt, 54, and Norman Nichols, 47, were arrested following a five month investigation.

Hunt, of Tellico Plains, was indicted by the Monroe County Grand Jury on eight counts of bribery of a voter and eight counts of conspiracy to bribe a voter.

Nichols, Madisonville, was indicted by the Monroe County Grand Jury on six counts of bribery of a voter and six counts of conspiracy to bribe a voter.

TBI agents say both Nichols and Hunt were buying votes during the 2011 Tellico Plains Mayoral race.

Both were booked into the Monroe County Jail on $1,000 bond each.