Jury finds Chattanooga man guilty of voluntary manslaughter

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- A jury found a 38-year-old Chattanooga man guilty of voluntary manslaughter Friday in a decades old murder case.

He now faces a separate trial on a second murder.

In 1993, Fredrick Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Samuel Richard Scott and Corey Strickland, who Brown shot to death while free on bond for the Scott murder.

Judge Douglas Meyer sentenced Brown to two life sentences to run together. At the time, a life sentence in Tennessee was 60 years with parole eligibility at 36 years.

