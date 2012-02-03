Dalton manufacturer adding third shift, at least 30 new jobs

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- IVC US is celebrating their first anniversary of manufacturing in Dalton by adding a third shift to its production line, creating more than 30 jobs. The addition of a third shift will also allow IVC to extend production from three days a week to five days a week.



"We are starting 2012 in the most exciting way possible – with growth," said Xavier Steyaert, CEO of IVC US. "This announcement is the first of many exciting things to come from IVC US this year."



The Belgian based company is considered a worldwide market leader in vinyl floor-coverings. IVC opened their first US manufacturing facility and new corporate headquarters in Dalton in February of 2011.



"Last year we opened our new plant and US headquarters, hired more than 100 new employees of which Paul Murfin as our new president and launched Flexitec V and Itec Contract Floors," said Steyaert. "This year we will show the industry that IVC US is the future of resilient flooring. "



Dalton has been hard-hit by the recent economic downturn, with the highest level of unemployment in the state.