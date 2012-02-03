Ga. House approves revised $18.6B budget - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. House approves revised $18.6B budget

By Associated Press

By RAY HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - House lawmakers have approved a revised $18.6 billion budget plan for the current year.

The House of Representatives voted 159-0 on Friday to pass the spending plan for the fiscal year ending in June. It now heads to the state Senate.

The proposal includes $300 million in spending for the Northwest Corridor, a toll highway project meant to relieve traffic in northwest Atlanta.

It would also provide $75,000 so the state Department of Agriculture could hire specialists responsible for helping Georgia farmers navigate a federal guest work program. Farmers have said they cannot find enough field workers since Georgia passed a law last year cracking down on illegal immigrants.

Lawmakers must still approve a budget for the fiscal year starting in July.

