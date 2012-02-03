Ga. House approves revised $18.6B budget

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - House lawmakers have approved a revised $18.6 billion budget plan for the current year.

The House of Representatives voted 159-0 on Friday to pass the spending plan for the fiscal year ending in June. It now heads to the state Senate.

The proposal includes $300 million in spending for the Northwest Corridor, a toll highway project meant to relieve traffic in northwest Atlanta.

It would also provide $75,000 so the state Department of Agriculture could hire specialists responsible for helping Georgia farmers navigate a federal guest work program. Farmers have said they cannot find enough field workers since Georgia passed a law last year cracking down on illegal immigrants.

Lawmakers must still approve a budget for the fiscal year starting in July.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.