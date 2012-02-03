THP investigating shooting incident on I-24 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are trying to piece together what caused the driver of one pickup truck to start shooting at another pickup truck on Interstate 24 Thursday night, an incident that led to the arrest of a Georgia man.



The THP Chattanooga dispatch center received a report from Marion County 911 that two pickup trucks were traveling westbound in I-24 approaching the 166 mile marker.



It was reported that one pickup truck had a firearm and was shooting at the other pickup truck.



THP units were in the area of exit 155 when both vehicles took that exit. Two THP units along with Marion County Sheriff's Department stopped the complainant's vehicle while another THP unit and Jasper Police Department stopped the suspect.



Recovered from the suspect vehicle were two firearms and one spent shell casing. One firearm matched the caliber of the spent shell casing.



There is no evidence any person was shot and there does not appear to be damage to the victim's vehicle.



State Troopers and a member of the THP Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Michael J. Odom out of Suwanee Georgia on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a deadly weapon with intent to go armed.