Children's Sexual Assault Center has new home

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A new place to call home for those who help children who need safety the most.

The Children's Sexual Assault Center cut the ribbon on its new location Thursday.

The group has been in our area for about 20 years, easing children and their families through the chaos and hardship of abuse.

The CAC is now at bottom floor of 419 Market Street in downtown.

