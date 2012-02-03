Heritage HS helping girls get ready for prom

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA CO., GA (WRCB) - Prom season is almost here and sometimes, that dress can set you back a few hundred dollars!

Now, high schools have a new place to prom shop that could be easier on the budget.

Heritage High School's Spirit Booster club is holding a Prom Resale and Vendor Showcase fundraiser.

Vendors and sellers will set up in the Heritage gym on Saturday, February 11th, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Gently used dresses, purses and shoes will be available for purchase. Admission is two dollars.