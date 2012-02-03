Heritage HS helping girls get ready for prom - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heritage HS helping girls get ready for prom

Posted: Updated:

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA CO., GA (WRCB) - Prom season is almost here and sometimes, that dress can set you back a few hundred dollars!

Now, high schools have a new place to prom shop that could be easier on the budget.

Heritage High School's Spirit Booster club is holding a Prom Resale and Vendor Showcase fundraiser.

Vendors and sellers will set up in the Heritage gym on Saturday, February 11th, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Gently used dresses, purses and shoes will be available for purchase. Admission is two dollars.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.