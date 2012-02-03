Anti Bullying program in Lafayette Friday

LAFAYETTE, WALKER CO., GA (WRCB) - Bullying continues to be a big problem in all local schools.

Today, Lafayette High School will sponsor a public information program on anti-bullying at 2:10p.m. in the gym.

The program, "Above and Beyond" will be presented by a nationally recognized organization in the effort to prevent bullying.

Parents are invited to attend.

All visitors must check in at the front office when entering.

For more information call 706-638-2342.