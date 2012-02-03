Robbery suspect caught by bystanders

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A woman is robbed in a Chattanooga Walmart parking lot, but she and several others stopped the suspect dead in his tracks.

Now, 31 year old Tyrone Heard is behind bars.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the store on Greenway View Drive.

Police tell us the 18 year old robbery victim was walking toward the doors when Heard grabbed her, stole her car keys and took off running to her car.

Others saw the commotion and followed Heard.

They kept him on scene until police arrived.

He's charged with robbery and attempted theft over $10,000.