Rain on the way

(WRCB) - Spring-like weather continues on your Friday with highs in the mid-60s.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day in advance of a low pressure area.

The rain from this system will hold off until late tonight. Then we will see light to moderate showers moving in throughout the overnight and through the day on and off Saturday.

We will probably see a few showers lingering into Sunday morning, and then drier air will come back Sunday afternoon. Temperatures through the weekend will remain well above normal.

Here is a look at the weekend at a glance:

Today… Increasing Clouds, High 65

Saturday…On and off showers (about an inch likely) all day, Low 45, High 58

Sunday…Light morning showers / Clearing late, Low 53, High 66

