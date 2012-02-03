Couple charged in Meigs County murder plead guilty

MEIGS CO., TN (WRCB) - A couple charged with murder in Meigs County pleads guilty.

Grady Nichols was found dead in September of 2009 on the porch of his home.

His daughter Jennifer Womac was arrested after attending the funeral.

Agents say she orchestrated the murder with her friend, James Llanders, who was also charged.

Agents say Womac drove Landers to her father's home, where Landers reportedly pulled the trigger.

Both pled guilty to second degree homicide and received 40 year sentences.