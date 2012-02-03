Couple charged in Meigs County murder plead guilty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Couple charged in Meigs County murder plead guilty

Posted: Updated:

MEIGS CO., TN (WRCB) - A couple charged with murder in Meigs County pleads guilty.

Grady Nichols was found dead in September of 2009 on the porch of his home.

His daughter Jennifer Womac was arrested after attending the funeral.

Agents say she orchestrated the murder with her friend, James Llanders, who was also charged.

Agents say Womac drove Landers to her father's home, where Landers reportedly pulled the trigger.

Both pled guilty to second degree homicide and received 40 year sentences.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.