Rabid 900-pound cow attacks Georgia farmer

MAYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia farmer is recovering after being attacked by a 900-pound rabid cow.

Raymond Parks tells WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/xIKbvX) that the cow head-butted him and broke some of his ribs. Parks says he was thrown into a barbed-wire fence during the attack, which he feared he would not survive.

Parks says he went for his shotgun, and fired three blasts at the animal. The cow then slowly walked away, and was eventually put down by a veterinarian.

Parks, who is in his early 70s, says the ordeal has led him to consider retiring from farming.

His Jackson County farm, about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta, is not far from the spot where a rabid bobcat was recently discovered.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

