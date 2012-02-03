Manning medically cleared to resume career

INDIANAPOLIS (WRCB) -- In the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Peyton Manning has continued to be a bigger story than the NFL's marquee game.

It happened again Thursday night when ESPN.com first reported through sources the NFL's only four-time MVP has been medically cleared by two doctors to resume his career.

The sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter the clearance came from Indianapolis Colts' neurosurgeon Dr. Hank Feuer and Dr. Robert Watkins. Watkins performed the most recent surgery on Manning's neck, which was his third in the last two years.

According to the report, Watkins said Manning's neck was stable enough to play this Sunday, and urged the quarterback to continue an aggressive rehabilitation path with the goal of playing in 2012.

A spokesman for Watkins sent a one-paragraph email to reporters late Thursday night confirming ESPN's report.

One source also told ESPN that Feuer recently told manning, "If you were my own son, I'd tell [you] to go play."

The only obstacle reportedly left in Manning's return is not a safety issue, but a performance issue. The timeline for nerve regeneration remains in question, but one source said Manning is "making progress" in his efforts to regain as much strength as possible in his throwing arm.

Manning has been throwing for at least two months and told reporters earlier this week that he was throwing with teammates Tuesday. But team doctors must still give Manning the OK, and it's unclear if or when that will happen.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear Thursday night it has not happened yet.

"Peyton has not passed our physical nor has he been cleared to play for The Indianapolis Colts. Statement coming Friday," Irsay wrote through his Twitter account.

Manning said earlier this week he didn't want to be a distraction for the Super Bowl in his team's city, but he's been unable to avoid it. Both he and Irsay caused a stir last week by publicly commenting on his health and future with the team.