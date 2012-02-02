Simmonds helps Flyers snap Predators' streak at 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Wayne Simmonds scored two goals, Matt Read and Claude Giroux also had goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped Nashville's five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Thursday night.

Ilya Bryzgalov made 26 saves to earn his 175th career win, and the Flyers finally played just 60 minutes. They went to a shootout in their previous three contests, losing twice.

Ryan Suter had Nashville's lone goal. The Predators had won nine of their last 10 games and entered with the NHL's best record since Dec. 28, going 13-2.

Simmonds gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with 4:19 left in the first period. His turnaround wrister sailed through traffic and past goaltender Anders Lindback.

Simmonds' power-play goal with 4:41 left in the game sealed the win after the Predators cut the deficit to 2-1. Simmonds scored his 15th goal off a rebound of a shot by Giroux, who added an empty-netter.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.